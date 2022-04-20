Opposition Alliance Have Started Taking Shape In UP Against BJP

Lucknow: The formidable alliance for fighting against the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is set to be taking a shape as the BJP-SP-Congress and RLD seems to have reached to an understanding on the seat sharing.

Though there is lot of if's and but for the opposition alliance in the entire country, but it seems that now the opposition are ready for making sacrifices to stop the BJP's inroad and they have now made a decision on state wise strategy to counter the saffron brigade and left the issue of the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

As per the reports, in UP of the total 80 seats, the opposition has in principle decided to share the seats with BSP likely to get 40, SP 30, Congress 8 and RLD 2.

But the final announcement would be made after the opposition reaches an understanding on alliance for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh asssembly polls. BSP-SP-Congress are in talks for the alliance in these three states slated to be held in November- December this year.

However, the leaders of the four parties decided that BSP and SP could accommodate more smaller parties from their quota with immediately, SP has decided to give 2 seats to NISHAD party.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had already said in public that he was ready to compromise for lesser seats for an opposition unity but on the other hand BSP president Mayawati had said that the alliance would be done only if her party gets respectable seats. A senior Samajwadi Party leader told UNI here on Wednesday that talks are underway between the leaders of the opposition parties in a smooth manner. The BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and SP MP Sanjay Seth are the leaders who are meeting on behalf of their party to discuss over the alliance from time to time. Some Congress leaders are also meeting them, who represents Rahul Gandhi while RLD is represented by its general secretary Jayant Choudhury. Meanwhile, a senior SP leader and former Union minister has expressed that BSP president Mayawati has taken a lead in the alliance talks and she has upper hand in the matters of the seat sharing. The leader said that the real picture of the alliance would be clear in next two-three month time. UNI