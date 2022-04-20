Opposition's Mahagathbandhan At National Level Only After LS Elections: Yechury

Lucknow: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday claimed that the Mahagathbandhan of the opposition parties at national level would happen only after Parliamentary elections in 2019 and denied the need to project Prime Ministerial candidate.

Rejecting the possibilities of pre-poll alliance, Yechury said, "The opposition alliance would only happen in the state level as the regional parties would be the main stake holders. In different states the formula would be different for the United opposition alliance against the BJP but after the poll results they would come on one platform to form the government against the BJP". Speaking about the declaration of opposition's PM candidate, he said there is no such need to do."

"In 2004, BJP projected Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the PM and there was no such candidate of the opposition. But after the election Manmohan Singh became the PM from the Congress and he became one of the strongest PM of the country," he added.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday after holding a meeting of the state leaders to review the programmes and strategies, Yechury made it clear that this time it is the people's pressure that would work for an opposition unity in the country against the BJP.

"People are ready to support the opposition candidates against the BJP so that Narendra Modi do not get the second term," he said.

Yechury claimed that the left parties would play an important role in the opposition unity.

"The formation of the Karnataka government is the result of the opposition unity where all the opposition leaders showcased their commitment to wipe out the BJP. We are confident that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls too the BJP would face humiliating defeat when people will reject them out rightly," the CPI(M) leader said.

Alleging that the NDA government has failed in all front during their four year regime, he said ,"They talked about jobs, but instead unemployment has increased while the farmers problems has gone up leading to more suicides by them. The economic policies of the government has totally failed as people have lost faith on the banking system while policies for poor have boomeranged," he added.

Talking about the rise in the price if petroleum products, the CPI(M) leader said that the states are not ready to allow GST on it as they will loose revenue but still there are many ways the price could have come down." During the election BJP promise to cut down the excise tax on petroleum products but instead they raise the tax when the price was going down in the international market. Besides, the left party government in Kerala set an example by Re 1 reduction on petrol and diesel prices, " he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the US-North Korea agreement in Singapore on Tuesday, Yechury said it was the win for the people of both Korea. "But we have to see whether the agreement is followed or not as it would mean that US would have to remove its army base from South Korea. Still it is a historic day for the people of Korea," he said. UNI