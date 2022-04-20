Opposition's Insult To Defence Minister Is An Insult Of Entire 'Nari Shakti' Of The Country: Modi

Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the opposition over Rafale saying that these leaders for their vested interest was insulting a woman, who has been made the head of the defence in the country for the first time.

"We are proud of the first woman defence minister Nirmala Sitharam of the country who is taking care of the country's security and gave a reply to the Opposition in the Parliament that left them speechless," said Mr Modi.

"But the opposition was insulting the defence minister, which is an insult to all the women of the country and Nari Shakti (women power), but they will teach these leaders a lesson in future," he said.

The PM also lambasted the so call alliance by the corrupt leaders in Uttar Pradesh to remove him and said that the probe in all the corruption charges would not stop even if they go to any extent.

"These corrupt leaders are afraid of the honesty of the Chowkidar and have now ganged up to remove me. But I will not leave my honesty and the works to serve the people of the country," he announced. He also questioned about how two parties in UP, who were dead against each other, have now joined hands only to safeguard their corrupt practices. "Did the party forget about the Lucknow's guest house incident," he questioned with saying that the investigating agency will continue their work. On the occasion, he also thanked the political parties and their members for supporting the Constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament for providing 10 per cent reservation to the upper caste poor. "After 70 years, the upper caste poor are getting their rights. These initiatives of the NDA government are very important for the future of India without harming the interests of any class, and giving parity and equality to the poor. I express my gratitude to every citizen of the country, to all the comrades of Parliament, for strengthening the sense of equality and harmony," he said while announcing that seats in the higher education institutions would be increased by 10 per cent so that this new reservation policy do not affect others. Addressing a mammoth public meeting at the Kothi Meena Bazaar ground in the Taj city during his two hours stay during which he inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 3900 crores which included the much awaited Gangajal project, the PM also announced that he has recommended to the GST council to raise the income of the traders from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs per year while the main items used by the middle class should be in the slab of 5 per cent. "GST is not a separate tax that has been levied. Rather than putting the burden of dozens of taxes on all the goods or services, a single tax system has been used," the PM asserted.

"Political rivals, who didn't even like to look each other, are now coming together just to oppose us and be careful of those selfish people who are spreading lies," said PM said while awaring the people about the conspiracy of the opposition just to topple him for working honestly. 'They fear the chowkidar, which is why they want to throw me out of power," he said while asked the people to be aware about the misinformation spread by the opposition that GST is a double tax system." We have brought 99 per cent items below 28 per cent GST slab which is a big achievement for the people," he added. He also mentioned about the new law adopted by the Parliament about the citizenship. "This law will give dimension to the citizenship problem in the country and the political parties who are opposing should leave their protest," he appealed. UNI