Opposition's behaviour shaming democracy: Mayawati

Lucknow: Terming the Opposition's uproar during the present session beyond limits of the Parliament beyond limits, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that it was shameful for a democracy.

In a tweet, Ms Mayawati said, "Though Parliament is called the temple of democracy, yet its dignity has been severed many times. The kind of working style of the government and the Opposition's behaviour which was seen in the House, it puts to shame the dignity of the Parliament, Constitution and democracy. This is extremely sad."



The Opposition MPs had created a lot of noise and uproar over the Agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha, last Sunday. Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress had even torn away from the Rule Book whereas Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had raised anti-government slogans near the podium of the Deputy Chairman.



Later, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had suspended eight opposition MPs from the House.

—UNI