Opportunity Doesn't Land In Your Lap: Pooja Chopra

Chennai: Actress Pooja Chopra says it is not easy to get a break in Bollywood as she had to wait for three years after her debut film 'Commando' for another opportunity. "Even after winning Miss India and getting a debut in 'Commando', I didn't get a good break for three years. That shows opportunity doesn't fall into your laps," Pooja said at the press interaction for the success of short film 'Ouch' on Friday."So many people across the country come to Mumbai after being attracted to the glitz and glamour. I feel it is important to be realistic, set a certain period and have something as backup," she said. "However, when you get that one opportunity you hold on tightly and leave no stone unturned to get people to notice you. The good part is if the industry notices your talent, they accept you even if you are an outsider," she said. On being asked if she misses the big screen, she said, "Yes too much. I think every actor wants to have a release every Friday. Acting is not a monotonous job. It is a beautiful process. Of course, I missed it. I want to get back as soon as possible." Responding to what made her do a short film like 'Ouch', the 30-year-old actress replied, "Neeraj Pandey. Even if it would have been a cameo or guest appearance, I would have grabbed the opportunity without even thinking." Sharing the experience of working with Manoj Bajpai, Pooja said, "I was scared. Already there were so many things going on my mind as I portrayed a matured woman who was having an extra-marital affair. However, when I met Manoj Bajpai for the first time, he broke the ice. He was cool and supportive. In fact he was the first who called me after the final cut and appreciated my work." Neeraj Pandey's short film 'Ouch', starring Manoj Bajpayee and Pooja Chopra, is a light-hearted take on a complex relationship where both protagonists are involved in an extra-marital affair with each other.