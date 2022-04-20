Oppo unveils technology to charge smartphone in 15 minutes

BARCELONA: Chinese phone maker Oppo has announced world�s fastest charging technology that can charge your smartphone from zero to 100 percent in flat 15 minutes. Unveiling the technology at Mobile World Congress here on Tuesday, Oppo said that its its new �SuperVOOC� quick-charging technology will charge a dead 2,500mAh battery to 100 percent and the technology will work over traditional micro-USB and USB Type-C cables, Engadget reported. The technology uses a low-voltage algorithm to keep the charge at low temperatures. According to the company, only five minutes� charging time will give up to 10 hours of talk time. This makes it the fastest charging device after Qualcomm�s �Quick Charge 3.0� technology which claims to charge smartphones from zero power to 80 percent in nearly 35 minutes. But the chargers are compatible only with smartphones that have Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. �SuperVOOC� charger will also not be compatible with non-Oppo smartphones. Oppo is reported to launch its new F1 Plus smartphone in India in April this year. The Rs. 26,990 device has a 5.5 inch full HD display, Octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage It also has Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system, 13 megapixel rear auto focus camera with f2.2 aperture, 4G, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and dual SIM.