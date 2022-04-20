OPPO Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup launched in India

The smartphone will available with cashback offers along with a no-cost EMI option up to 9 months on credit/debit card EMI transactions.

Customers purchasing OPPO Reno4 Pro between August 5-7 will also get up to Rs 2,000 discount on Oppo Smartwatch, the company said in a statement.

The device has four cameras at the back.

There is a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, there is a single 32MP front-facing camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display.

Reno4 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery supporting up to 65W Flash Charging and runs ColorOS 7.2.

In addition, the company also launched its first smartwatch with a curved 1.91-inch AMOLED screen which is empowered with 3D flexible dual-curved display.

Powered with Wear OS by Google, the smartwatch will be available for purchase from August 10 for Rs 19,990 for 46mm and Rs 14,990 for the 41mm variant.

—IANS