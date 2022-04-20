Oppo India to distribute locally produced masks to employees

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo on Wednesday announced it will distribute 'Make in India masks to its employees and their families.

These masks are being produced at Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.

"The manufacturing facility resumed operations on May 8 with 30 per cent workforce following the MHA directive. The workforce is also engaged in production of masks with specially-procured equipment. Oppo will be distributing the masks free of cost among its employees and their family members," the company said in a statement.

The firm has also distributed masks to the Uttar Pradesh government and collaborated with the authorities to provide food to the stranded migrant workers.

The company earlier donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Distress Fund to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The smartphone maker has also initiated an online repair service that will help with basic troubleshooting and software related issues.

–IANS