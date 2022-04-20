Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India soon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it is set to bring its Find X2 series phone to India soon.

In a tweet, Oppo India said: "The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen! The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India."

The Oppo Find X2 series is already available in China.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 are nearly identical phones, barring a few differences in the camera and battery department.

Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080×3168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

It runs ColorOS 7.1 that is based on Android 10.

The device comes with a 48MP sensor with OIS, Omni-directional PDAF, and Ultra Video Steady Pro technology.

There is also a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with capability to shoot macros. There is also a periscope sensor that supports OIS that can offer a digital zoom of 60x, hybrid zoom of 10x, and optical zoom of 5x.

On the other hand, Find X2 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX708 sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 20x digital zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 3x optical zoom.

There's a 4,200mAh battery, compared to the slightly larger 4,260mAh battery in the Find X2 Pro.

–IANS