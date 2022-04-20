Oppn Yet To Unite In UP Against Demonetisation: Mamata To Hold Dharna In Lucknow On Nov 29

Lucknow:(UNI) With opposition announcing a nationwide protest on November 28 against demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies, Uttar Pradesh has turned into a hot spot for political leaders to raise their issues due to the coming Assembly elections but the Opposition is yet to unite on the issue. Left parties have also called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, but the ruling Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of the state are yet to announce their role in this agitation. Six left parties would hold a joint demonstration in the state capital and other cities of UP on Monday to show their strength and unity against the demonetisation, said CPI leader Ashok Mishra here today. But SP and BSP were silent on the matter to join the agitation though their leaders have opposed the Centre's move with full force inside and outside Parliament. However, the UP unit of the Trinamool Congress will hold a sit-in in Lucknow on November 29 to protest against the Centre's demonetisation. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in the event when they will hold a demonstration near 1090 crossing on the banks of the Gomti river. AITC Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, who is coordinating the agitation, said here yesterday that large number of people from all sectors would join the dharna to be led by Mr Banerjee. Mr Roy said the party wants to support and empathise with people, especially the poor, who are in distress. He said the party is not against demonetisation, but is opposing the way it is being implemented, causing problems to people. After Lucknow, Mamata will hold a similar protest in Patna on November 30 and thereafter in Punjab and Gujarat.

UNI