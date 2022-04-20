Oppn Walkout In UP Assembly On Honorarium To Anganwadi Workers

Lucknow: Demanding hike in honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Opposition SP, BSP and Congress members today staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly alleging that government was not serious on the issue.

The matter was raised during Question Hour by Congress member Aditi Singh, who sought to know from the government whether it was considering hike in honorarium of the Anganwadi workers citing that it was more in other states.

Replying to her, Basic Education Minister Anupma Jaiswal said that a high level committee headed by Agricultural Producation Commissioner (APC) has been constituted by the government to consider the matter and the government was seriously considering it.

"A meeting is scheduled on March 23 to discuss the matter. I will apprise you all after it is being held and if the honorarium is hiked. It is under our consideration," she said.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (SP) alleged that it appeared that the government did not intend to increase the honorarium, while Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the government was not serious on the issue.

BSP leader Lalji Verma said the government only made promises, but did not act to fulfil them.

Dissatisfied with the governments answer on the issue of honorarium hike to Anganwadi workers, members belonging to the SP, BSP and Congress staged a walkout. PTI