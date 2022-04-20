Oppn To Launch Campaign Blitzkrieg From UP's Deoband Today

Saharanpur: The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 'mahagathbandhan' alliance will launch their election campaign from Sunday by holding a joint election rally at Deoband.

The rally to be held at the ground near Jamia Tibitia medical college, in Deoband would be addressed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP president Mayawati and RLD president Ajit Singh along with other senior leaders of the supporting parties. Both Mr Yadav and Ms Mayawati will fly from Lucknow to Sarsawa airport in Saharanpur to attend this meeting on Sunday morning. On Saturday, the SP chief will be accompanying his wife Dimple Yadav who will file her nomination from Kannauj. 'The first rally of the alliance partners will be jointly addressed on the second day of Navratra on April 7 by Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh. Such kind of rallies have been planned across the state in a systematic and phase manner," Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhry told UNI here on Saturday. The parties also have joint flags having pictures of Ms Mayawati and Mr Yadav while instructions have been given to all the candidates and leaders that all the hoardings will have pictures of both the leaders and candidates' pictures would not be bigger than that of both party supremos.

The electioneering by the grand alliance will be launched from April 7, and conclude on May 16 with a total of 11 joint rallies.

The first rally will be held in Deoband in Saharanpur district where the candidates and the cadre of the three parties Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar will also participate.

On April 13, the rally will be held in Badaun district, on April 16 in Agra and on April 19 in Mainpuri. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is the candidate from Mainpuri seat. The joint rally at Rampur will be held on April 20 followed by rally at Firozabad. The joint rally of the alliance at Kannauj will be held on April 25. Ms Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, is the SP candidate from Kannauj. The alliance leaders will address the joint rally at Faizabad on May 1 followed by joint rally at Azamgarh on May 8, where Mr Yadav is the candidate. The alliance will also organise rally at Gorakhpur and Varanasi, the bastion of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively. The rally at Gorakhpur will be held on May 13 and on May 16 in Varanasi.

The SP president has planned campaigning in western UP on April 8 and 9. On April 8, Mr Yadav will campaign in Ghaziabad and Baghpat while on the next day in Aligarh and Hatras. UNI