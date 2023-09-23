Oppn steps up pressure on LS Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri; BJP alleges derogatory remarks made against PM

New Delhi: On Saturday, opposition leaders ratcheted up their demands for stern action against BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri for his slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker, criticised Ali's behaviour in the Lok Sabha and asked the Speaker to investigate the statements made by the BSP lawmaker and other members of the Lok Sabha from parties like the TMC and the DMK after the party came under fire for Bidhuri's remarks.

He claimed that Ali's "highly objectionable" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi had incited the member of the ruling party to take action.—Inputs from Agencies