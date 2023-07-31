Oppn shifting goalposts, creates disturbance when PM Modi speaks: BJP on demand for PM's statement

New Delhi: The opposition has refused to participate in a discussion in the Rajya Sabha about the situation in Manipur, so the BJP has criticised its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "shifting goalposts" and pointed out that its members have frequently interrupted him when he has spoken in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that the opposition has been crying "crocodile tears" over the situation in the state after both houses of parliament were adjourned due to the uproar caused by the demand by INDIA bloc parties that Modi speak on the issue first before any discussion.

"What a racket and disruption they make when he (Modi) stands up to react. They didn't even bother to hear what he had to say. Today, they are adamant. What a travesty," Sitharaman exclaimed, as she and other ministers from the ruling party blasted the opposition for their role in the ongoing disturbances in Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies