Oppn Raises Trauma Centre Fire In UP Assy

Lucknow: With the treasury bench appealing to the opposition not to politicise the fire issue at the Trauma Centre of the King George Medical University (KGMU) here, the Uttar Pradesh Government today said the guilty would not be spared. The Government also announced that reports have been sought from all medical colleges in the state about their fire system. But the opposition members were on their feet when Health Minister Ashutosh Tandon alleged that the previous Governments, who had constructed the Trauma Centre, were responsible as they did not see whether the building had all the arrangements to fight fire. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury alleged that the Government's Minister were doing nothing except blaming previous Governments. The matter was raised through an adjournment notice in the State Assembly during the zero hour by BSP member Uma Shanker Singh. While the opposition blamed the ministers of not doing their duties, the ministers on the other hand blamed the opposition for doing politics only. Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said the Government was going for fire safety audit and fire drill in all the hospitals in the state. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informing about the incident said that the divisional commissioner of Lucknow, who is investigating the incident, would submit his report to the Government by tonight. On Saturday evening, a major fire broke out at the Trauma Centre in which around 250 critical patients had to be evacuated. Later, it was reported that 15 critical patients died during the shifting to other hospitals though the Government has accepted just six. The UP Government had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2-lakh to the family of the kin who died during the shifting.

--UNI

