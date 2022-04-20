Oppn Presidential Candidate Meira Kumar To Seek Votes In UP Tomorrow

Lucknow: Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar would be visiting Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to seek vote for the July 17 elections. According to Congress spokesperson Amarnath Agarwal here today, Ms Kumar would be meeting Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati at 1130 hrs tomorrow at her residence and thereafter will meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at the Samajwadi Party office at 1300 hrs. Thereafter, she would be meeting the Congress MLAs and some Rajya Sabha members at the state Congress office at 1430 hrs. Lone Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA Sahender Singh Ramala is also expected to meet Ms Kumar at the Congress office. Later at 1600 hrs, Ms Kumar would be addressing a press conference at the Congress office before leaving for New Delhi at 1800 hrs. The NDA candidate and the only rival Ramnath Kovind, former Bihar Governor, launched his election campaign from UP on June 25. Kovind is a native of Kanpur in UP while Ms Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker is a native of Bihar and daughter of late Congress leader Jagjivan Ram. Meanwhile, UP Assembly has geared up for the Presidential polls on July 17. Principal Secretary (Assembly) and Returning Officer Pradeep Kumar Dubey said here today all preparations have been done for smooth conduct of the polls on Monday from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs. Separate tables would be set up for voting for the MPs and the MLAs at Tilak Hall and after the polling,which will be done through traditional ballot papers, the ballot boxes would be flown to Delhi for counting on the same evening. UNI