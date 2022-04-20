Oppn Parties In UP Demand Ballot Paper Voting During LS Polls After London Press Conference

Lucknow: The Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and even the new entrant Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia led by Shivpal Singh Yadav, have demanded use of ballot papers in the Lok Sabha polls.

The demand comes in the wake of claims of an organisation in London that Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) were hacked in India during 2014 Lok Sabha and other Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has staunch opposition to the EVMs, said that when a question has arisen about the hacking of the EVMs and now the Election Commission should immediately revert to the old system of ballot papers. "We Samajwadi Party people had said that Japan is ahead in technology and science. When Japan does not use EVMs then why were are sticking to this when everytime there is a doubt on the misuse of the electronic machines," he told mediapersons here on Tuesday. "It is the matter of 130 crore people of the country and SP will raise the issue at all the level for demanding holding of elections through ballot papers," he said.

On the other hand Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in a statement while demanding for Lok Sabha elections on ballot paper, said that the Election Commission should satisfy the people of the country and give a permanent solution on the matter of hacking of the EVMs. "Till they give an concrete solution on the matter, the EC should hold the elections through traditional ballot papers," she said while adding that a ballot paper voting system passes through 3-stage of checking but in EVMs, there is no such check.

Meanwhile, Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, founder Shivpal Singh Yadav too demanded the elections through ballot papers.

"We have no faith on the EVMs as there are several instance that it could be tampered. Only voting through ballot papers could end the controversy," he told media persons here. Mr Yadav also said that he has no information whether anyone from the hackers team contacted the party leaders during the 2014 and 2017 elections in the state.

"I was just a worker of the Samajwadi Party in 2014 and 2017 and ask the SP leaders about the issue," he said. The hackers who held a press conference in London on Monday, alleged that they had contracted SP and BSP leaders to help them in hacking the EVMs during the 2014 and 2017 elections in the state. UNI