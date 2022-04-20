Oppn Not Concerned About Nation's Interest, Have Greed For Power: Yogi

Bahraich/Mau: Targeting the Congress, SP and BSP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Opposition is not concerned about the nation's interest and just have greed for power.

Attacking the Opposition, while addressing rallies at different Assembly constituencies for the October 21 by-polls in the state, Mr Adityanath said the Opposition wants power for loot and not to serve the nation.

The character of SP, BSP and Congress is similar. They are families and not political parties and they are not concerned about the progress of the citizens, he alleged.

"Anarchy, corruption and dishonesty remain their sole agenda after they come to power. In order to maintain their vote bank to retain power, they oppose the decisions taken in the interest of the country. They do not even shy away from supporting terrorism. Such people are not liking the abrogation of Article 370 and they speak the language of Pakistan," said Mr Adityanath.

Addressing the rallies at Balha in Bahraich and Ghosi in Mau, the Chief Minister said that improvement in law and order situation and curbing corruption was the priority of their government.

"The criminals have got a clear message and they have understood the motive of the government. Those who did not understand the motive in the beginning, have been made to acknowledge it and now, either they are behind bars or have fled the state.

"During the rule of the Samajwadi Party, riots took place every other day. There was loss of property and restrictions were imposed on the celebration of festivals. But now, no riots take place and all the festivals are celebrated with zeal," he claimed.

'During the tenure of 30 months, our government has provided employment to 2.25 lakh youth in a transparent manner. No complaints about use of wrongful means was reported. Such people, who came under suspicion, were expelled at once," he added.

Stating that BJP is the only democratic party in the country, the Chief Minister said, "It is only BJP, where any booth level worker can become the Prime Minister and the national president.'

Speaking at a rally in Bahraich's Balha, the Chief Minister said the state government constructed medical college in the name of Maharaj Suheldev. Admissions will start from this year only and this will provide better health facilities to the people of Bahraich, he said. In addition, the state government is also promoting sports by constructing open gym and sports ground in every village, he noted. UNI



