Oppn Must Introspect Post BJP's Splendid Show In UP, Uttarakhand: NCP

New Delhi : With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering an emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand besides managing to form the government in Goa and Manipur, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon on Friday said it is high time the opposition parties rethink their position to halt the saffron party's progress.



Memon said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a much stronger leader following the verdict of the recent assembly polls because he got a massive mandate yet again which is almost a repeat of 2014.

"The whole country and the opposition particular believed that Modi has lost his charisma.But the results have shown that the time has come for the entire opposition to reconsider its position. With the passage of time, we have seen that the Congress has been decimated," Memon told ANI.