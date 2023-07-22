Oppn MPs to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday to press for PM's statement on Manipur

New Delhi: Members of Parliament from a variety of opposition parties are planning a rally near the monument of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex on Monday to call for a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur violence.

According to our sources, the various INDIA coalition party leaders would be meeting in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to plot their next steps in the House of Representatives.

The leaders will demonstrate beside the Gandhi statue after the meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, before entering both houses.—Inputs from Agencies