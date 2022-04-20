Oppn Mahagathbandhan To Be Announced On Jan 15

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party along with other smaller parties will probably see the birth of ' Mahagathbandan' on January 15 which will usher the Uttar Pradesh politics into a "new age".

The date January 15 holds multiple significance as Makarsankranti falls on the day, also it is the first day of the Magh month, when the first shahi bathing would take place at Kumbh in Prayagraj and also BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav will be celebrating their birthdays on the very same day.

Mayawati will celebrate her 63rd birthday on January 15 and similarly, SP MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, too will celebrate her 41st birthday on the same day.

A senior BSP leader confided to UNI here on Wednesday that the announcement of the grand alliance in UP against the BJP will be made by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on January 15 and there cannot be more auspicious day than this.

However, leaders from SP, RLD,INLD Janata Dal (Secular), Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and other regional parties and other smaller parties would be invited for the birthday celebrations where Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav would share the dais, for the first time, to announce the alliance strategy and launch a joint campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi along with party legislators from Karnatak, Rajasthan, Chattishgar and MP would also join in the celebrations.

Sources said BSP leaders from all over the country have been called to Lucknow for the celebrations which will be observed as ' Jankalyankari Diwas' as done in the past. Ms Mayawati is also slated to reach Lucknow on Thursday for her birthday celebrations. After losing 2007 assembly election, BSP has been celebrating Mayawati's birthday as 'Jankalyankari Diwas'.

"The party leaders help the needy, poor and handicapped. They also visit Dalit villages and hospitals to distribute fruits and blankets," said a senior BSP leader.

Mayawati is likely to release the new edition of 'A Travelogue of my Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement' penned by her along with a calendar of the party. UNI