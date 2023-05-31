Oppn insulted country's sentiments, hard work of 60,000 labourers by boycotting parl inauguration: PM

Ajmer: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public comments about the Congress-led Opposition's decision to skip the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He stated that by doing so, they "insulted" the feeling of the country and the hard work of 60,000 construction workers.

A brand new Parliament building was just recently completed in India. I want to know if you feel proud of it or not. Did you share in the celebration of India's rise to prominence? At a rally in Ajmer, he claimed that "the Congress and some parties like it hurled muck of politics on this too."

Modi also claimed that the Congress party collected a "85 percent commission" on all government funds, citing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's claim that just 15 cents of every rupee provided by the government actually reached its intended recipient.—Inputs from Agencies