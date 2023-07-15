    Menu
    Oppn can't decide its leader, Modi's victory in 2024 is certain: Maha CM Shinde

    Nidhi Khurana
    July15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Nashik: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde predicted Modi's reelection in 2024, saying the opposition had yet to nominate a candidate.

    He also remarked that the addition of NCP leader Ajit Pawar to the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state would make it "faster" during his speech at the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) programme.

    “We have 200 MLAs and MPs with us (in Maharashtra). There will be no discrimination. Injustice will not be done to anyone," Shinde said.—Inputs from Agencies

