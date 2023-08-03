Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A. to skip meeting called by Dhankhar to end Rajya Sabha logjam

New Delhi: According to reliable sources, the I.N.D.I.A. opposition alliance would not be present at the Thursday afternoon meeting scheduled by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to break the stalemate in the House over the Manipur issue.

Manipur has been rocked by months of ethnic violence, and the opposition says a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a thorough discussion on the situation there are non-negotiable demands.

Dhankhar has called for the meeting in an effort to break the stalemate in the Rajya Sabha and has invited the floor leaders of all parties.—Inputes from Agencies