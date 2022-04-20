Oppn Alliance Will Give New PM To The Country: Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday expressed confidence that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh will give a new prime minister to the country.

He was addressing a joint rally here with BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD president Ajit Singh. "This alliance will give a new prime minister to the country," Yadav said. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP chief said the BJP will not be able to talk about their performance. "So, how can they face the SP-BSP-RLD alliance," he asked.

The alliance has been formed with an aim to ensure social justice and take the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Kanshiram and 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) forward, the SP chief said.

On Monday, he had said that regional parties will get more seats than the Congress and the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. PTI