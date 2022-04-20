Oppn Against Triple Talaq Which Gives Dignity To Muslim Women: Yogi

Ambedkar Nagar/Basti (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday attacked the Opposition on the issue of triple talaq alleging that they were against the banning of the practice which extends dignity to Muslim women.

"The Congress, the SP and the BSP are determined to oppose the law which BJP wants to enact in order to bring back the dignity of Muslim women," the chief minister said addressing two election rallies in Ambedkar Nagar and Basti which go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

"Our country got independence many years ago but our Muslim women will get their actual freedom only when this evil practice ends. We will come up with strict rules so that no one can exploit and harass Muslim women," he added.

The Narendra Modi government introduced a bill to ban the practice of talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and it was passed by Lok Sabha. But it lapsed in the Upper House. Appreciating the development work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, "If you compare the tenures of BJP and Congress, then BJP's five years are better than 55 years of Congress". Slamming the Opposition Yogi said, earlier governments of Uttar Pradesh implemented their welfare schemes on the basis of caste, creed and religion but the BJP government did not do any such thing. "We believe in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'. We are not supplying electricity on any specific occasion or festival to a specific section of people," he said. Taking a jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who have formed an alliance in the state along with the RLD, Adityanath said: "Today, jodi of Bua- Babua are trying to hide each others crimes but their relationship would break on May 23." "Shivpal is very upset with this gathbandhan. Shivpal said that he has no sister. If that is the case how did Bua come into the picture?" he added.

"This relationship is formed to loot, to provoke riots, to encourage corruption and is a threat to the security of the nation," he said further.

Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party uses the name of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia to accumulate assets even though Lohia himself was opposed to dynasty politics which the SP exemplifies.