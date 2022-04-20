Oppn 'Mahagathbandhan' Collapses In UP: SP Announces To Contest 2022 Assly Polls Alone

Lucknow: The so-called Mahagathbandhan of SP and BSP before 2019 Lok Sabha polls has completely collapsed with Samajwadi Party, after the BSP, announcing to go in alone in the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who has been silent over the issue of parting ways with the Bahujan Samaj Party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at last on Monday announced that his party would go alone in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to media at a press conference to announce about his rescheduled visit to Rampur, former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav on the question on BSP said, 'I will not speak anything on BSP. We will be contesting the 2022 state Assembly elections on our own.' Commenting on the issue of upcoming bypolls on 13 Assembly seats in the state, Mr Yadav said, 'Our experience with big parties is not hidden from anyone, hence we might be looking for some tie ups with small parties.'

In the Assembly bypolls in the state-- BSP, SP and Congress are contesting separately against the BJP and even had announced their candidates. BSP for the first time was contesting bypolls.

BSP president Mayawati had just after the Lok Sabha election had announced to part ways with the SP.

The SP fought Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, but following the defeat, the BSP called off the alliance. In 2017 Assembly polls, the SP had contested in alliance with the Congress but that too didn't work out and the alliance was called off later on.

Interestingly, on August 23, former ally of Yogi Adityanath government and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar had met Akhilesh Yadav at SP headquarters in Lucknow. The meeting between the two leaders, which had lasted for an hour, holds importance as bypolls are due for 13 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh soon.

The meeting between Rajbhar and SP chief had triggered speculation of a possible understanding between the two parties. Out of 13 assembly seats, Rajbhar's SBSP may help the SP on two seats of Purvanchal, namely Jalalpur assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar and Balha Assembly seat in Bahraich. The Samajwadi Party had recently dissolved the party's entire Uttar Pradesh units, including the state executive, and district and youth wings. The SP Chief had also asked his party workers to prepare well for the bypolls on a serious note. 'Common people are now fed up of the BJP rule and we should be aiming at winning all assembly seats in the bypolls,' Mr Yadav had said. UNI