Opp Party MPs Visiting Valley Instead Of Foreign Delegation Would Have Been Better: Mayawati

Lucknow: Questioning the Centre's decision on allowing a delegation of European Union Members of Parliament visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday said in place of the EU delegation, the leaders from the opposition parties should have been allowed.

In a tweet, Ms Mayawati said, "Before allowing the EU MPs to 'assess the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir, following the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, had the Government of India given permission to its own MPs, especially the ones from opposition parties, it would have been better."

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir will be included in the list of Centrally-administered territories from October 31. Recently, a team of EU MPs had separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Mr Modi had stated that there is an immediate need to take action against terrorism.

The delegation comprises of MPs from Poland, France, Britain, Italy, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Belgium, Spain and Slovak. This is the first time that a foreign delegation was allowed to visit Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370. UNI