Opp Banking On Jat-Muslim In Kairana LS Bypolls: Campaigning To End This Evening

Shamli: Amid low profile campaigning which comes to an end on Saturday evening, the united opposition has sought to resurrect the traditional alliance between Jats and Muslims in order to upset the BJP's apple cart in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls seat.

The polling for Kairana Lok Sabha seat spread out in two districts of Shamli and Saharanpur and in Noorpur assembly segment in Bijnore district would be held on May 28. The counting would be taken up on May 31.

Fielding a Muslim candidate, Tabassum Hasan from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), whose core voter base is dominant Jat community in west UP, the opposition is confident that their candidate would be comfortably home.

Tabassum is pitted agaist BJP's Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh, whose death caused to the bypolls.

However, the sudden decision of the Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan to support the RLD candidate and the much publicised Fatwa by the Muslim cleric in favour of RLD candidate, has made the BJP worried on the eve of the bypolls.

But still the BJP has some chances as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public meeting in the adjoining Baghpat district on Sunday to inaugurate an expressway, which can turn the dice in the favour of the BJP.

The opposition, however, tried to raise the issue of cane dues during their low key campaigning but UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP campaigning, tried to shift it to other way by raking up Jinnah issue to counter the cane dues. The alliance of four parties -- RLD, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress -- has decided to field a Muslim, with the hope of bridging the social divide between the two communities after the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in 2013.

"Kairana is a challenge for us as, of the nearly 16 lakh voters, there are at least 5 Lakh Muslims and 2.5 lakh Dalits apart from substantial number of Jats. It is a bold step by the united opposition, especially RLD. Many think it's a mistake as we have a Muslim candidate and it will help the BJP to polarise voters. But we have to end the divide between the two communities and it is an attempt in that direction," said former minister and SP leader Ram Asrey Vishwakarma.

The star campaigner argued that if the two communities decided to join hands in bypolls and the social experiment paid off, the existential crisis of RLD could end.

"The SP decided to give the seat to RLD to contest and BSP too agreed. It's a sacrifice by both the SP and BSP. Jats and Muslims have traditionally been the voter base of RLD, but the party's poll prospects withered after the riots in Muzaffarnagar when the two communities came to a head and decided not to vote together," the SP leader added.

However, the experiment is not easy to implement on ground as RLD leaders refrain from naming Tabassum in election speeches. "RLD leaders fear that if they name Tabassum Hasan, it may antagonise Jats and they may not vote for the alliance candidate. It is a conscious decision not to name Tabassum and instead seek vote in the name of RLD," the SP leader added.

The RLD was formed to protect the legacy of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who brought Muslims and Jats together to become a political force in the western Uttar Pradesh. The party was formed in 1996 by his son Ajit Singh, a former Union minister.

"There is an attempt to make this poll a contest between Hindus and Muslims. People ask us if we are scared. This time we are trying not to let communal divide happen, it won't happen. The two communities are together," said national spokesman for the RLD Anil Dubey.

Meanwhile, tight security are in place in Kairana Lok Sabha seat where around 51 companies of central forces have been deployed for free and fair polls. The borders of the constituency have been sealed off.

The entire constituency into 14 zones and 143 sectors and around 10,000 policemen would be in duty to ensure rigging free polls to be held on May 28 from 0700 hours and 1800 hours.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat comprises of five assembly segments Nakur and Gangoh in Saharanpur district while Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli in Shamli district. UNI