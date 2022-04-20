Opium, Hemp Seized In UP, 10 Held

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police recovered three kg Hemp (ganja), about four kg opium in two separate raids and arrested 10 inter-district smugglers on Saturday.

In Jalaun district police arrested three persons Bhagirath, Rambabu Beldar and Devendra from Amrarkheda colony under Orai Kotwali area. Police recovered three kilogram hemp from them.

During interrogation accused smugglers told that they used to bring ganja from nearby district and sell it

In Hardoi district, police arrested seven members of drug smuggling gang and recovered 3.8 kg opium, worth of Rs 80 lakhs, from them. Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said that a police team led by S N Singh, Circle Officer Shahabad with SWAT team arrested seven drug peddlers Ajit Kumar alias Deepu Gupta, Ram Prakash Singh, Rohit Singh, Satish Singh, Randhir Singh, Aleem and Anuj Kumar

He said that gang of arrested peddlers was active in Lakhimpur, Hardoi and nearby districts. Police was trying to nab other members of the gang.