Opium crops grown over 0.401 hectares destroyed

Uttarkashi: A man and his son were booked for cultivating opium on 0.401 hectares of land here, police said on Monday, adding the crops were destroyed.

The land covering more than 16 villages, including some bordering Himachal Pradesh, is located in the Mori area, revenue officer Chaman Singh said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Babulal and his son Ashish Kumar of Khanna village in the district, Singh said.

Opium has been sown in over a dozen more villages in the area, which will also be destroyed soon as part of a drive against its cultivation, the officer said.

—PTI