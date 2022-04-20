Operations Resume At Chattrasal; Deepak, Dahiya Return To Training

New Delhi: Star Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have returned to training at the iconic Chattrasal Stadium in the national capital. A video posted by their coach and legendary former wrestler Satpal Singh showed the pair going through the motions alongwith 30 other wrestlers.



Satpal said that apart from Ravi and Deepak, who have both sealed qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sumit Malik has also returned to training.

"Started training at #Chattrasal_stadium with around 30 students including Olympic qualifiers @deepakpunia86 @ravikumar_60 alongwith @sumitmalik125 @sharvantomer along with the team of my coaches...taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures," Satpal tweeted alongwith a video in which he can be seen working with the wrestlers.

Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak (86kg) qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with their performances at the 2019 wrestling World Championships. Dahiya won bronze in the 57kg category in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan while Deepak won silver at the tournament.

Chattrasal -- which is famous for producing some of the greatest Indian wrestlers of all time such as two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and current 65kg world no.2 and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia -- had shut down operations in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The complex re-opened towards the end of June.



