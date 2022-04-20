Operation underway to capture criminals who opened fire on police: UP DGP on Kanpur incident

Kanpur: Speaking on the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi on Friday said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police.

"A case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by a man named Rahul Tiwari and the police had gone to arrest him in a village called Bikaru. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. We retaliated but since the criminals were at a height, eight of our men died." the DGP told ANI.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

"The Inspector General (IG), Additional Director General (ADG) and Director General (DG) (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise the operation. The forensic team from Kanpur was at the spot, an expert team from Lucknow is also being sent. The Kanpur Special Task Force (STF) is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," he added.

JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone told ANI "Police from the neighbouring districts of Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat has also been called."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives in the incident. He has directed Director General of Police to take strict action against criminals and sought a report of the incident. (ANI)