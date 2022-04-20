Operation control Centre for EDFC set up at Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) has set up a State-of-the-art Operation control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the biggest Control Centre of the World which will act as the command centre for the entire route length of 1856 Kms of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). The OCC will control and monitor the rail system including Train operation and power supply system. This control centre has a total built-up area of 13,030 Sq. metre, developed on 4.20 Acres of land. Based on the Green Building concept, it is equipped with Solar Power and Rain Water Harvesting. The control centre also houses a theatre of 1560 Sq meter with a video wall of more than 90 meters. It is one of the largest control centres with modern interiors, best in class acoustics and designed ergonomically keeping in mind the needs of traffic controllers. It will be the nerve-centre of 1856 kms between Dankuni in West Bengal to Ludhiana in Punjab of EDFC. —ANI