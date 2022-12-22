Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Operation 160 by BJP trio: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jagat P Nadda; together they threadbare discussed how to win / retain the 160 Lok Sabha seats they either lost in 2019 or now they are weak in like in Bihar sans Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with the BJP. Among the 160 Lok Sabha seats, the states included are: Bihar, AP, West Bengak, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. Among the "worry free states for them are: UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, N-E, HP, Karnataka, UTs, Uttarakhand". But, admit BJP insiders, the 'BJP triumvirate' mentioned above do not want to take any supercilious chances of suffering from "100% win syndrome lest they fall short of that although reliable reports are 'cake walk victory for them' in next Lok Sabha polls". The trio want to maintain their modesty, humbleness, 'slog for every seat to win'. Their "immediate challenge is to romp in 160 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats in to the BJP kitty,











