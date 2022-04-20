Opening economy will make migrants stay back: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Favouring the opening up of the industries and economic activities in Delhi, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said this will not just help in boosting the economy but will also give confidence to the migrants to stay back in the city.

Speaking to IANS, Rai said the government is ready to open up the economy but people will need to take the ownership to control the spread of coronavirus.

"We are in favour of opening up the industries. We all should take the ownership of the actions and responsibility to be careful about the spread of the coronavirus infection," Rai told IANS.

He said there are two challenges before the government -- to ensure the survival of people and opening up the economy; and to ensure social distancing and other measures to control the spread of the virus.

"There are three major economic sectors in Delhi -- industries, business and services. All people should take ownership to control the infection. This is possible only when everyone takes up the ownership."

He said for the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is gathering information from the public for the relaxations to be given as the third edition of the lockdown ends on May 17.

Rai said about 90 per cent of the migrants are still in Delhi.

"Even as the migrants started going back home, about 90 per cent of them are still in Delhi. Those who have some emergency and want to go home will go back. But we need to understand that migrants are leaving because there is no employment and money for them."

The Cabinet Minister said the migrants feel that if they have to sit because of no economic activity, then they think it is better to go home.

"The opening up of the economy will give the confidence to the migrants to stay back in the city," he said.

"The harvest season is over. There is no employment in the village as well. But people want to go back home to be with their family. I feel if the economic activities are started in the city, the people would like to stay back. We have issued all the guidelines for the safety of workers. We are also taking care of the food and accommodation of the migrants," Rai said while speaking to IANS.

He said the government has made repeated appeals to the migrant workers. "Even the Chief Minister has urged them so many times to stay back. However, we cannot force anyone."

Rai also said that his government is re-issuing Rs 5,000 for May to the registered construction workers in the city to help them deal with the extended lockdown due to coronavirus.

There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the government who got the assistance in March-April, Rai said.

"The decision was taken as the lockdown was extended and the government is concerned about the poor and their conditions."

Rai added that the government will also launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves from May 15 to May 25.

"After May 25, the government will verify the papers and call 50 labourers per day to submit documents to the labour department," he said.

Rai said there were some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers.

"According to the laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operators, electricians, comp operators, Mason (Raj Mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply," Rai said.

