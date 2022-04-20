Open Indo-Nepal Border Enhances COVID-19 Risk

Gorakhpur: Even as suspected cases of the novel coronavirus were found in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit districts of Uttar Pradesh, the India-Nepal international border still remains open, increasing the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 from the neighboring country.

As the 365 kms long India-Nepal border which lies close to Gorakhpur, Devipatan division and other districts is currently open the apprehension of the infection has increased. People residing in the bordering villages here have started getting wary of the fact that the people coming to India from Nepal may be a carrying the infection.

The state government has issued an alert on the India-Nepal border and the Chief Medical Officers of the various districts adjacent to the border have been directed that only after a rigorous check of the people coming from across the border, should they be allowed to enter India.

Currently 6,000-7,000 people coming from Nepal are being screened on a daily basis.

For this purpose, officials from the security, intelligence and health departments are present at the border. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Inspector General of Gorakhpur Zone on Thursday told UNI that they are being extremely vigilant and the health department team of the state government is also in touch with them. He assured that in case of any suspicion, they will not allow anybody to enter India. UNI