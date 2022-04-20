Open Competition On The Occasion Of Int'l Day Of Forests-2021

Dehradun (The Hak):Forest Research Institute, Dehradun is organizing an exhibition on 20 March, 2021 on the occasion of International Day of Forest-2021 with the theme "Forest Restoration: a path to recovery and well being". Besides, the institute is also conducting essay competition for the students of graduation and above level. Entries may be sent to the Head Extension Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun (E-Mail: headext@icfre.org) along with scanned copy on Identity card before 14 March 2021. Three most innovative solutions will be selected and suitably awarded by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), New Delhi.