OPDs Of All Departments Operational At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): OPDs of all departments are being operated for treatment of patients suffering from common diseases at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Rishikesh.

OPD arrangements were changed in AIIMS Rishikesh in view of the complete lockdown in March. However, during that time, special OPDs like Emergency, Trauma, Covid Screening OPD, Telemedicine OPD etc. were continued on daily basis in AIIMS.

Padma Shri Professor Ravi Kant Director of AIIMS said that it is the institute's priority to provide better treatment to the poorest of the poor. Pro. Ravi Kant said that we have to get used to living a life with corona virus. In such a situation, AIIMS's various OPD services have been revamped with the terms of the social distance and mandatory use of masks to prevent infection with the corona virus.

Giving detailed information in this regard, pro. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Affairs told that registration facility is available only at the main entrance of the hospital for the patients coming to AIIMS for treatment. After receiving the token from this registration center, patients can come to the non covid area and get their number tested by the doctors available in the OPD. Pro. Mishra said that Doctors of departments of General Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatric, Orthopedic, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Dermitology, ENT, Urology, Psychiatry, Pulmonary Medicine etc. Are available for health checkup of patients from 8.30 am daily at AIIMS OPD. He also said that All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that patients do not face any trouble waiting for their turn.