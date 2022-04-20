OPD Of Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur AIIMS To Start From This Fiscal

Lucknow: In order to boost the health facilities,Uttar Pradesh will get two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and five new medical colleges during the current financial 2018-19.

The Out Patient department (OPD) AIIMS at Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will commence operations from July next while the OPD of the AIIMS Gorakhpur, the native town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start working from March next year.

As many as 13 new medical colleges will be opened in the state in next three years. Besides this the construction work on super specialty blocks in existing medical colleges Kanpur and Agra will start functioning from June next. During the current fiscal 2018-19 the existing district hospital at Faizabad, Basti, Bahriach, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur will be upgraded as medical colleges. The academic session five new medical colleges will commence from 2019-20.

The state government has provided additional beds and equipments for the BRD medical college Gorakhpur for the treatment of the encephalitis and transferred 1.56 acres of land for the construction of the Regional medical research center, to be financed and run by the Union health ministry.

State Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon told UNI here on Sunday that during the last 70 years since 1947 only 13 medical colleges were set up in the state while the BJP government will set up 13 new medical colleges in next three years.

He said eight more district hospitals have been identified for up gradation as medical colleges and MOU to this effect has been signed with the Union ministry of health.

He said the cost of the upgrading the district hospital to medical colleges is around Rs 200 crore while the cost of new medical college is over Rs 600 crore. He said the new medical colleges will be set up under a centrally sponsored scheme where 60 per cent cost will be borne by the Centre.

The existing infrastructure at the SGPGI Lucknow is being upgraded with 500 new beds which included 210 bed emergency medicine departments, 180 bed renal transplant center, 110 bed liver transplant center. Robotic surgery facility also to be provided in SGPGI targeted to be made operational in next six months.

The medical education minister said that the additional facilities at the SCPGI have been created at the cost of Rs 473 crore. He said the funds have been provided to the SGPGI for the construction of additional 125 beds in OPD. He said second trauma center has been transferred to the SGPGI and 60 bed centers would soon be made operational. The minister said in next one year the trauma center will be expanded to 100 bed capacities.

Listing the new facilities created in Lucknow the minister said for the mother and child health under one roof a 200 bed unit has been set up at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of medical sciences which is equipped with the latest medical equipment and other facilities.

He said the kidney transplant facility has already been made operational in RML Institute of medical sciences. He said a post graduate department of plastic surgery has been set at KG medical university for the treatment of burn patient and those who suffer from mutilation of body organs due to accidents and burn injuries. The facilities in the plastic surgery department include 24 beds for burn reconstructive surgery unit, 16 bed Intensive care unit (ICU) and 20 bed general wards. Tandon said operation theatre, ICU and dialysis unit has started working at the super specialty children hospital and post graduate institute NOIDA.

The Minister said MoU has been signed with the Tata Cancer hospital Mumbai for the operation and management of the Cancer Institute in Lucknow. He said agreement has been signed with the Atomic energy regulation board for setting up the Radiology unit at the Cancer institute. UNI