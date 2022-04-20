OP Singh Likely To Join As UP DGP On Monday

Lucknow: The new Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh is slated to join his new posting on Monday.

Suspense over joining of OP Singh, as new DGP of UP ended on Friday last after PMO cleared his file to relieve him from central deputation.

Mr Singh is a 1983 batch Indian Police Services officer and presently the Director General of Central Industrial Security Force. His name for new DGP of UP was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 31, the day when Sulkhan Singh retired as DGP.

Earlier on January 13, some uncertainty was revolved around Mr Singh's posting. It was when the Centre had released the name list of 20 officials for state duties in which his name was missing.

Sources in the state government said on Sunday that there was a technical mistake committed by the government. Instead of sending the file to Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)), it was sent directly to the PMO. "Now it has been rectified and the process has been cleared", they said. UNI