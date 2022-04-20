OOOOMG! Parineeti Chopra Just Turned HOTTER Than The HOTTEST In This New Photoshoot

Four years ago we saw the incredible talent of Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade, and now she looks nothing like that girl. By nothing, we literally mean NOTHING! Every time she was captured by our photographers recently, we never forgot to mention how she�s becoming fitter and fitter each passing day. And today, as she marks the completion of four years in Bollywood, she�s given us serious fitness goals. She shared a series of photos from her special photoshoot, and believe us � THEY�RE SO HOT, YOUR SCREEN WILL LITERALLY BURN! She wrote, �4 years ago, a chubby, childish girl was introduced to the world. 4 years later, I am closer to where I want to be. �A very special photoshoot, made me get rid of my inhibitions, and portray the strong, confident girl I feel today. �Anybody who thinks its a challenge, take it from me � you can also do it! �Because I am sure that, like me, even you are built that way.� And how much time it took to get such a body? �THIS IS MY BODY and I�m proud of it! Took me 9 months to look this way. But I�m still work in progress!! Will look better with time,� she wrote on Twitter. YRF Talent conceptualised the entire shoot. Parineeti was styled by Sanjana Batra, with hair and makeup by Sangeeta Hegde and Vardan Nayak. The incredible photos were taken by Abhay Singh. This is the greatest makeover we�ve seen in recent times in our Bollywood valley. While Priyanka Chopra is busy winning the WORLD, Parineeti has given us the most important lesson today � about how we can change our own WORLD! Hats off to you, dear Pari. �GossipTicket