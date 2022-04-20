Only those sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls are outsiders for TMC: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her party considers only those people sent from other states to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who have been living here for ages.

While her party has labelled BJP leaders coming from other states for canvassing as outsiders, she said that those originally hailing from other parts of India but residing in West Bengal for ages are not outsiders but her "own people".

"Why should we label those living here for ages as outsiders? They are an integral part of our state.

"We consider only those pan masala-chewing, tilak- sporting people sent from states like Uttar Pradesh to foment trouble in West Bengal before elections as outsider goons. We will continue to call them as such," the TMC chief said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the state to campaign for BJP candidates, Banerjee said, "I have great respect for the PM's chair, but I am sorry to say that Modi is a big liar."

"What happened to Modi's promise of crediting Rs 15 lakh to everyone's bank accounts? Why should an LPG cylinder cost Rs 900? Why is kerosene scare? What is the fate of the Ujjwala scheme?

"Why are Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah silent even as farmers are agitating out in the open for months? Why are iron nails being laid out at the farmers' protest site? Is Modi concerned only about a large industrial group and not agriculturists?" the feisty leader said.

Claiming that the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme has been a non-starter, Banerjee said, "I deliver what I promise but Modi fails to keep his promises."

She cited the implementation of state government projects like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Swasthya Sathi to back her claims.

Flaying the BJP for promising to constitute the seventh pay commission for state government employees if voted to power in West Bengal, the chief minister said, "First answer why the PSUs are being closed down and at whose behest? You are rendering lakhs of people unemployed. People don't trust you."

—IANS