Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Only PoliticoDharmam. Or, politico minus rokra=0. Thus, karka. That's Maharashtra sans Gujaratis, Rajasthanis as they are "the true Bombayites synonymous with chaalu, chhupa, jama, arbon rokra which makes Mumbai rokra-capital. Once they taken out, Bonbay will instantly fall flat on sea face as now", says matter-of-factly deposed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiari. Hailing from "peaceful" Uttarakhand, he, a former duly elected CM, Lok Sabha MP himself, he as Maharashtra Governor, was apalled, amazed, flummoxed at the "undue superciliousness of the Marathis who inherently evinced that because of their rokra, Bombay is corporate capital of the country though it is not true to the least as 99% of Bombay-money is controlled by the Gujaratis, Rajasthanis. Because of them, Bombay is rokra capital not Marathis who are phukra". In this view, why re-pep Marathi-Manush confined Shiv Sena?!?! Let there be the party-for-all in the state and its capital Mumbai...