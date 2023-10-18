Only PM Modi Gave True Respect To Ambedkar: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to Baba Saheb in the true sense and highlighted PM's dedication to transforming key locations linked to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar into revered pilgrimage sites.

Addressing the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Conference organized in Anand Vihar, Hapur, the CM Yogi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of developing the places associated with Baba Saheb as pilgrimage sites, be it Mau, Delhi, Mumbai, the historic building in England where Baba Saheb pursued higher education, and the Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. The sites have been developed as Panch Tirtha." During this, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 102 development projects worth Rs 136 crore and distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

The CM said, "Our nation has followed the guiding principle of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be happy, may all be free from illness) since the beginning. In line with this ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' aiming to create an inclusive society. Scheduled Castes have historically played a pivotal role in shaping our society, and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's visionary constitution has united 142 crore people, fostering unity from North to South and East to West in independent India."

The Chief Minister emphasized that with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Center is being established in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where scholarships are being provided to the youth of Scheduled Castes and Tribes for higher education and competitive examinations. Also, the making of arrangements for higher studies is in the final stages. CM Yogi said that Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is not just a slogan, but also visible in the plans. Earlier, schemes were made on the basis of individual, caste, creed and religion, but today the benefits of the schemes are made available to the deserving without any discrimination.

Criticising the previous government, the Chief Minister said, "In the year 2015-16, the Samajwadi Party halted scholarships for all Scheduled Caste students and even altered the name of Saharanpur's Medical College and the Language University in Lucknow. In contrast, the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has granted land ownership rights to 66 lakh families."

"The government stands unwavering in its dedication: if any person from the Scheduled Caste/Tribe resides on non-reserved category land, they will be granted a lease to build a home. The action will be taken by the double-engine government. If there is reserved category land, proper arrangements will be made for their rehabilitation by giving additional land," he said. Moreover, the administration will not undertake any actions that displace impoverished individuals from the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities, he added.

He further said, "In the past, organizing events in Western Uttar Pradesh was a considerable challenge, but today, these hurdles have been overcome. Grand processions and celebrations are taking place with great enthusiasm. Festivals and gatherings are happening peacefully, serving as a testament to this positive transformation. We have come to you today to carry this momentum forward." CM emphasized that the double-engine government is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring people's well-being, security, happiness, and the realization of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's aspirations on the ground.

Narendra Modi holds the belief that every individual in society, even those at its most marginalized fringes, is of equal importance because they form the bedrock of society and the nation's foundation, he remarked. CM underscored that a robust base and foundation contribute to the strength of the entire nation. "To further this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made villages, the impoverished, farmers, youth, women, and the marginalized, including Dalits, the focal point of all government initiatives. While Baba Saheb signed the Constitution and drafted its principles on November 26, this significant date had gone relatively unnoticed in the past. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a renewed dedication to Baba Saheb on November 26, which should now be remembered as Constitution Day", CM Yogi added. —ANI