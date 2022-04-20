Only PM Modi Could Deliver This: Adityanath On Air Strikes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force's (IAF) action against terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that operates from Pakistan, adding that it was only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that this could be possible.

Addressing a public rally in Hardoi district, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister could make the impossible possible. Yogi, who also inaugurated a medical college there, said that it was only the will power and the zeal to think beyond the box that Hardoi has a medical college, millions of poor households have gas connections, metered electricity and toilets. Targeting his predecessors for dividing the people on the lines of caste and creed, and for patronising criminals and graft, the Chief Minister said that earlier governments used to work for 'vinaash' (destruction) while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was for 'Vikas' (development).

He informed the people that while in the regime of Akhilesh Yadav only 20,000 houses were made for the poor, in the past two years alone nine lakh houses have been given to people under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme. --IANS