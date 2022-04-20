Only One District In U'khand Has A Lady SSP, Rest Struggling To Be Deployed In A District

Almora / Dehradun: In Uttarakhand, questions have always been raised since the formation of the state with the transfers and postings of IAS and IPS officers, but despite the rules in place, not much change has been seen in the system of handling transfers and postings of officers.

Talking about the police department, after the formation of the state, the cases of transfer-postings have always come under the scanner and the functioning of the Police Headquarters has always been questioned. An officer resident of a district, may reach the highest rank in the same district whereas others may spend a lifelong term in some battalion and retire.

In the present scenario, because of some mysterious reasons, for the last several years, many IPS officers have been posted just in battalions. Several direct IPS officers have been waiting for a posting in districts, but mostly have been posted either in Battalions, or even if they have been given districts it has been usually for very short tenures. And the biggest surprise comes when it is a known fact that despite their tenure being marked with achievements, still they have been posted out. This has been a matter of discussion.

Women police officers in particular, have never got their due, despite excellent performance. The number of the lady IPS officers in the state is only nine, of which 6 are of SP ranks and two of DIG rank, while one is on deputation. Nivedita Kukreti, the SSP of Dehradun, is the only lady officer of the state who has been able to complete a 2-year term.

The question that arises here is that despite their achievement, why do they have to struggle for the deployment in one of the districts of Uttarakhand, a state which incidentally is known for hardworking women. It is also worth mentioning here that some lady police officers who are also direct IPS are yet to be deployed in any district, whereas promotee IPS officers have enjoyed several years in the same district, sometimes even as a SSP. The question is arising that, after all, why is the police department so negligent about talent and experience of IPS officers, specially lady officers?

Some of the direct IPS include Sunil Meena (2007 batch), Barinder Jeet Singh (2008 batch), Arun Mohan Joshi (2006 batch), Rajiv Swaroop (2006 batch), Vimmi Sachdeva (2003 batch) and Neeru Garg (2005 batch). Lady officers include Vimmi Sachdeva (2003 batch), Vimal Gunjial (2004 batch), Neeru Garg (2005 batch), Riddim Agarwal (2005 batch), P Renuka Devi (2008 batch), Nivedita Kukrati (2008 batch), Preeti Priyadarshini (2012 Batch),Tripti Bhatt (2013 batch), Rachit Juyal (2015 batch). Of these only Vimmi Sachdeva and Niru Garg have been able to complete the term of only six months in a district and since then they have never been deployed in the districts. Similarly, IPS P Renuka Devi, who was posted in remote districts of Almora and Chamoli, was given the opportunity to work for a few days as STF SSP in which she successfully directed the disclosure of many cases. But she has never been sent to any district in the plains. Talking about the present scenario, only one lady officer as an SSP in the entire state is an irony for the lady police officers of the state.