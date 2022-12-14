Only my actions will be held accountable: AAP's Tahir Hussain to Delhi HC

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tahir Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party councillor, claimed before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the five FIRs against him filed in the Delhi riot case at Dayalpur Police Station all followed the identical copy-paste pattern.

Senior attorney Salman Khurshid, who is defending Hussain, claimed that regardless of the witnesses or the evidence, the remarks are consistent.

Counsel also disputed Hussain's accusation of a bigger conspiracy in the Delhi riots.

"A bigger conspiracy or baby conspiracy is what? I will only be held accountable for my actions "said he.

The matter will be heard again on December 21 by Justice Anish Dayal's single-judge bench.

Khurshid argued that Hussain was accused of inciting people simply because he lived in that neighbourhood.

"There is no question that Hussain's residence is in that location. Your Lordships will also hear a defence that Hussain moved his family to a different home before returning to this one, but that is unavoidable since someone needs to be there to guard his home "Added he.

