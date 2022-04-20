Only moderate symptoms covid patients To be admitted to Covid Care Center at IDPL

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Only moderate symptoms covid patients will be admitted to the Covid Care Center prepared by DRDO at IDPL Rishikesh. All Admission procedures will be conducted from the emergency department of the hospital. In this center, the charge of admission has been kept free.

'Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat MVC covid Care Center' operated by AIIMS Rishikesh has started new Admission for covid patients. Apart from this, facility of emergency treatment will be available in this hospital round the clock.For admission, the patient will have to come directly to the emergency department of the hospital. It is worth mentioning that for the treatment of covid patients, 500-bed hospital has been set up in IDPL Rishikesh in coordination with the Central and State Government.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, trauma surgeon AIIMS and in-charge 'Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat covid Care Center' IDPL informed that the admission charge has been kept free in this center. The center has 4 wards of 100-100 oxygen beds and centralized oxygen supply is available in these wards. He informed that covid patients with moderate symptoms are to be treated at IDPL's covid Care Center. While 100 beds of ICU are available in AIIMS for proper treatment of critical covid patients. Ambulances have been arranged to deliver critical patients from IDPL to AIIMS. Apart from this, there will also be a facility for admission of covid positive children and Mucar patients in this center. Dr. Madhur said that 'Raibaar Desk' has been set up to know the health of covid patients admitted to this center. 'Raibaar' is a word of Garhwali language. This means conveying the message. This desk is installed in the entrance of this center.