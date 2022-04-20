Only cutting of throat, placing head on body be shown in beheading videos: Islamic State's Baghdadi

London: The Islamic State (IS) radical group`s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has ordered its militants not to issue propaganda videos showing the entire beheadings of their captives, pan-Arab daily Al-Quds al-Arabi reported on Friday. The Britain-based daily cited pro-IS media sources as saying that al-Baghdadi has ruled that only the initial cutting of the victim`s throat and the final placing of their head on their body may be shown in the beheading videos. Al-Baghdadi`s order is intended "to respect the sensitivities of Muslims and children who find such images [of entire beheadings] repulsive", Al-Quds al-Arabi said. The paper did not state when the order was given but it is believed to have been in recent weeks. A video that surfaced on Friday purporting to show an IS boy fighter beheading a Syrian soldier in Palmyra appears to respect Al-Baghdadi`s diktat. IANS